In this edition of Paws for Pets, Kristin Diaz visited the Gulf Coast Humane Society where she met Marley. Marley is a big baby! She's only about 6 months old and is very playful. She is up for adoption from the Gulf Coast Humane Society. You can learn more by calling the adoption facility at (361) 225-0845.

