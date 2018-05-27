In this edition of Paws for Pets we visited Peewee's no kill shelter where Minnie is up for adoption. Minnie is a 5 month old terrier mix. She is very sweet and loves to give hugs and kisses. She is also very active and would enjoy days at the beach or park. She is looking for an active family that would be a perfect match.

