In this edition of Paws for Pets we visited People Assisting Animal Control and met sweet little kitty cats Sandy and Aqua. The two are available for adoption.

They are currently being fostered and if you are interested in fostering an animal, give PAAC a call at (361) 248-2009, because they are always looking for volunteers.



If you are looking to adopt, be sure to visit Petco in Calallen, that is where they adopt these animals.

The cats are spayed or neutered, already vaccinated, and ready to go home with you.

