In this edition of Paws for Pets, we meet Savannah. She's a little shy, but enjoys all the love and attention she can get. Savannah is up for adoption at Peewee's Pet Sanctuary.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII