In this edition of Paws for Pets, Kristin Diaz introduces us to Sheila. The featured pet of the day is up for adoption from Peewee's Adoption World and Sanctuary. Sheila has an unusual look to her, and that is what makes her so special. She is sweet and shy, but will come around for the right family. If you are interested in adopting Sheila, contact Peewee's at (361) 888-4141.

