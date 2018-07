Corpus Christi — Head over to the Gulf Coast Humane Society to adopt Struddle!

He is a beautiful mixed Lab and needs lots of love and attention.

Our Kristin Diaz stopped by to tell you how you can take him home.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, andInstagram!

© 2018 KIII