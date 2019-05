CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In this edition of Paws for Pets, see if you can help Sweet find his forever home. Just like his name, he is a beautiful male cat who is really friendly.

He is up for adoption for $15 dollars, he's neutered, micro-chipped, and hoping someone gives him a home.

For more information call PAAC or People Assisting Animal Control at (361) 248-2009 or check them out at ccpaac.org.