In this edition of Paws for Pets, Kristin Diaz visited The Cattery and introduces us to Theasole. Theasole is a lovely lady who likes her treats and attention. She's about 8 years old and is so sweet. She was living on the streets before being rescued by The Cattery. See if you would be a good family for her.

