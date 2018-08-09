Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Kristin Diaz stopped by Peewee's Pet Adoption to check out some of the lovable dogs that are up for adoption including Victor! Victor is one of the senior dogs at the shelter and he's also a couch potato. He would love for you to take him home sit next to you and watch a movie.

To adopt Victor or any of the other animals from Peewee's, stop by PetSmart or Petco today. The adoption fee is $100 and you will need to fill out a short application. Get in contact with Peewee's today at (361) 888-4141.

