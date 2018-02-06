If you have been thinking about become a pet owner, but you aren't quite sure if you should, there is a way to try it out on a trial basis. It's called fostering! The Gulf Coast Humane Society will be hosting a baby shower on June 9. The event will focus on how to become a foster. When you become a foster, the shelter will provide you everything for you including the puppy or kitten! Experts say they see a big difference between animals who have been fostered and those who have not. For more information contact the Gulf Coast Humane Society at (361) 225-0845.

