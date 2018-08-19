Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — In this edition of Paws for Pets, Kristin Diaz introduces us to a cat named Pearl that was rescued for an animal control in Alice. She has been in a foster home since then, but she is now looking for a new family.

People Assisting Animal Control or PAAC has three different clinics specializing in low cost spay and neuter, a wellness clinic for shots, and a TLC clinic that treats sick animals.

The clinics are open to anyone who needs help. For more information call PAAC at (361) 248-2009.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII