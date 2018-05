They are too cute to turn away, but if you are not able to adopt from Animal Care Services, you can always foster a loving pet too. People Assisting Animal Control joined our Kristin Diaz during this morning's Paws for Pets segment to explain.

The organization also has a free spay or neuter program for those residents who live in the 78401 or 78405 zip codes. Staff is also providing free rabies vaccinations.

Call P.A.A.C. for more information at (361) 248-2009.

