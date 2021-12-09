Gulf Coast Humane Society moves event indoors due to impeding weather conditions

The two-day event was filled with food, local vendors, prizes, and even classes for pet owners to take advantage of.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gulf Coast Humane Society had their fair share of coastal weather at their annual Pawfest event this weekend.

The two-day event was filled with food, local vendors, prizes, and even classes for pet owners to take advantage of. Pets in need of adoption were also on showcase.

According to Executive Director Sharon Ray, this yearly fundraiser helps the society provide more medical services free of charge.

"One of the things we really look at is heartworm positive dogs that come into our facility,” said Ray. “Every one that comes in is treated for heartworms even if it’s adopted before treatment begins, or midway we will continue to treat that animal at no cost to the adopter."

Pawfest, remained positive through the spotty showers, and even moved some of their event indoors for their visitors to better enjoy.