Rescue Tales: Sidekick wants to be your forever companion

Sidekick, a Belgian Malinois, is ready to meet his forever family after being dumped at the Gulf Coast Humane Society in October.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are looking to expand your family, the Gulf Coast Humane Society has just the pet to fit your family.

On this week's Rescue Tales, we met Sidekick-- a smart, 2-year-old Belgian Malinois who was dumped at the shelter in October.

"This is the breed of dog that the DEA uses, the police force uses, Border Patrol uses- they're super, super smart so they have that high working drive and they need a really great family that has the time to train them and give them lots of enrichments," Jackie with the GCHS said.

Sidekick ended up at the shelter in late October after being found in Aransas Pass and then dumped in the lobby at GCHS.

"Someone had brought him to us and before we could get the paperwork started, they left him there," Jackie said. "They were trying to do the right thing and I understand that, and it can be hard sometimes with so many animals that need help, and luckily we were still able to take him in."

Sidekick is described as a sweet dog who loves to give hugs.

If you would like to meet Sidekick, head over to the shelter at 3118 Cabaniss Rd. on Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. You must be 18 or older to adopt a pet from the shelter. You can fill out an application in-person or online here.

