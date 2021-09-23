Texas Humane Heroes launches mobile adoption unit

The Pet Adoption on Wheels, or P.A.W., will hold more than 20 dogs and cats and will travel to various locations throughout Central Texas.

LEANDER, Texas — Texas Humane Heroes is taking pet adoption on the road!

The shelter announced a new mobile adoption unit called P.A.W., or Pet Adoption on Wheels. P.A.W. will hold more than 20 dogs and cats and will travel to various locations throughout Central Texas.

People will be able to view the pets through the windows of the unit, have meet-and-greets and even take animals home on-site.

"This new mobile adoption unit is such a fun and unique experience for people to adopt!” Laura Acton, chief operating officer for Texas Humane Heroes, said in a statement. "We’ll be reaching new communities by traveling to different festivals and events. This also allows us to have more space at our Adoption Centers to save more animals in need."

The purchase of the P.A.W. was made possible through private grants, individual donations and the sponsorship of PetSmart Charities, Honda Leander, Cedar Park Overhead Doors and Hot Dog Marketing.