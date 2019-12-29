ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — A heartbreaking holiday story still has a chance to have a happy ending.

On Sunday, the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League shared the tale of Rio, a 1-year-old Australian Shepherd. According to the organization, the young dog was shoved out of a car on Christmas Eve, but was thankfully spotted by a good Samaritan and taken to the shelter.

Now, Rio is looking for his furever home, and the Ashtabula APL is doing everything it can to make that happen. The pup is described as being "very sweet and loves to be near you for some much needed affection!!"

"Australian Shepherds love to be busy so they can burn off energy and Rio will need a family that can help keep him entertained," the APL wrote on Facebook. "He has the cutest little nub tail that seems to get away from him when he gets excited."

Anyone interested in adopting Rio is asked to immediately call the Ashtabula County APL at (440) 224-1222 or make an inquiry via the website linked above.