Pets

Willie Nelson's family works with Austin Pets Alive! to rescue dogs belonging to Austin music legend

Tim O'Connor, who died in July, had two dogs, Bobbie Nelson and Yoyo Nelson. Both are now available for adoption.

AUSTIN, Texas — Tim O’Conner, owner of The Backyard, Austin Music Hall and other live music venues in Austin, died on July 30 from Hodgkin's lymphoma. He left behind his two dogs, Bobbie Nelson and Yoyo Nelson, who both had “severe stranger danger.”

So, Willie Nelson’s family stepped in to help. His daughters, Amy and Paula Nelson, who are also O’Connor’s goddaughters, partnered with Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) to rescue the dogs.

In a press release, APA! said Bobbie and Yoyo are now available for foster and adoption. Their profiles are up on APA!'s website. 

According to the website, Bobbie Nelson is just over 2 years old. Yoyo Nelson is only 4 months old.

Credit: Austin Pets Alive!

APA! worked with TRAPRS, a trapping, rescue and pet recovery service, for rescue operation. Amy captured the rescue on video

TRAPRS has been taking care of Bobbie Nelson and Yoyo Nelson over the past few weeks, arranging the dogs’ boarding, rehabilitation and training. In the press release, APA! said it is asking for donations to reimburse TRAPRS for the $2,800 spent.

Individuals can donate to APA! on its website.

