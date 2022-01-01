Annual Polar Bear Plunge resumes in 2022

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a break in the annual event's scheduling, the Polar Bear Plunge returns to greet the new year of 2022. Residents can head over to North Beach to brave the bay and raise money for ALS research.
The event supports the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), a non-profit organization looking to find a cure for this disease.
The event starts at 11 a.m. and runs through 1 p.m. in the afternoon. You can register on site.
Despite its cancellation in 2021, the Polar Bear Plunge has raised well over $50,000 for ALS research since it began.
So come out to enjoy the beach while this unseasonal warmth lasts, and help support a good cause.
