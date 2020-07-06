SAN ANTONIO — Giovanny Gallegos is officially in remission after a three-year battle with leukemia.

The 10-year old rang the bell at the Children's Hospital of San Antonio on Tuesday, proving that cancer never stood a chance in this fight.

His parents and sisters hugged him tight as nurses and doctors cheered. "He did great," said Giovanny's mom, Jessica. "He always faced this battle with a smile."

"He's a very strong kid," said Giovanny's dad, David.

During the celebration, about a dozen San Antonio police officers stood close by to clap for their new friend.

"He says, 'they protect us'," David said. "He's always liked the police."

With the help of a neighbor on the force, David arranged for a special police escort for his son.

Giovanny was driven to the hospital in style, arriving with backup to show cancer that he's as tough as they come.

"It's been the hardest three years of my life," Jessica said. "I know I was supposed to be his strength, but he was my strength."

"I tell him that every day, you're a special kid and you can teach a lot of kids that anything is possible," David said.