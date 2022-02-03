Port Aransas Police Department advises residents to practice patience ahead of Spring Break

Lt. Stokes with Port Aransas PD advises residents to practice patience as Spring Break approaches the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Spring Break is just around the corner, for most people that means fun on the beach, kicking back and relaxing.

As people are looking to kick back, it’s important to take precaution when you’re out with loved ones this Spring Break.

Lieutenant Stokes with Port Aransas Police Department made it clear that he wants everyone to have a good time, but in order to do so, it will be a group effort to keep the streets safe.

"Don't let road rage, take control, you know, that's one of the biggest things that we're going to run into is just a bunch of traffic in town and on the beach,” Stokes said. “So be patient with each other and let everybody have a good time. Number two is going to be what's your alcohol consumption, make sure you have a designated driver if you plan to partake in things like that.”

Port Aransas has a huge golf cart population. Stokes wants to remind residents that all traffic laws apply to the golf carts, so they have to be treated just like any other vehicle.

“I know that they're fun to drive around in and people kind of forget that they're actually a motor vehicle and the beaches are a city street so all traffic laws apply on the beach as well,” Stokes said. “I think if people follow those rules, just kind of treat the beach just like a regular street and watch out for golf carts, they'll have a good time.”

The Port Aransas Police Department will be partnering with the Texas Department of Public Safety, and they will be coordinating with the City of Corpus Christi Police Department to have a fluid response to anything that goes on.

"There's gonna be a lot of traffic in town" Stokes said. "And our streets are small, we're a small town. So be patient, don't let road rage, take control, you know, and that that's one of the biggest things that we're going to run into is just a bunch of traffic in town and on the beach."

