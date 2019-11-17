PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon man who became the first person to traverse Antarctica alone without any assistance has announced his next venture.

Professional endurance athlete Colin O’Brady was on The Tonight Show to talk with Jimmy Fallon about his partnership with the Discovery Channel. O’Brady said he and a team of six people will attempt “The Impossible Row” across the Drake Passage.

The Drake Passage, between the southern tip of South America and the edge of Antarctica, is considered some of the most treacherous waterways in the world.

“Get this,” he said to Jimmy Fallon. “I’ve never rowed a boat anywhere in my life.”

The Discovery Channel said the crew will not use any motors or sails and must work around the clock to complete their mission.

Discovery will be documenting the team’s journey in a new multi-platform series. “The Impossible Row” will start in December 2019.

In 2018, O’Brady completed a 930-mile journey across the polar continent in a 54-day journey. The 33-year-old documented his journey — which he called The Impossible First — on his Instagram page.

