SAN ANTONIO — Tuesday night you can find some inner peace with puppies! SNIPSA is hosting Puppy Noses and Yoga Poses.

You'll be able to do yoga while playing with puppies. All of the puppies at the class will be available for adoption.

It starts at 6:30pm at Confluence Park. The class is free, but you are encouraged to make a $20 donation to SNIPSA.

