KILLEEN, Texas —

A nonprofit in Killeen had two items worth hundreds of dollars stolen from its thrift store on Thursday.

"Somebody stole from a nonprofit. I mean you are not stealing from Walmart or one of these billion-dollar organizations," Operation Phantom Support CEO, John Valentine, said. "We are a month-to-month charity."

Two signed Steph Curry jerseys were stolen from a display case. The crime was caught on video and shows a woman and man touching the back of the glass case.

"It's not about the money. It's about what they took away from the people that we're trying to help here," Valentine said.

Valentine said the case is out of sight from the workers at the register because of an aquarium, so no one saw what was going on.

This woman slid into the case to grab the jerseys. She left the other memorabilia behind when she put the merchandise under her arm and left the store, the video shows.

A letter from the person who stole the merchandise was found the next day.

"I am writing this letter to apologize wholeheartedly for my actions," the letter said.

Rare jerseys stolen from local nonprofit

