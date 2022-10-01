Robstown resident celebrates 100th birthday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A huge happy birthday to Robstown Resident Julia Alaniz. This Monday, Jan. 10th, Alaniz is celebrating her one hundredth birthday.
Congratulations on this happy milestone, and we hope there's more to come!
