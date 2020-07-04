ROCKPORT, Texas — The Rockport Center for the Arts is finding a creative twist to feature local artists and the work they do.

The center's studio tour was supposed to take place over the weekend in Rockport and feature 25 artists, but like so many other events, it had to be put on hold.

Organizers decided to take the live tour on-line and they are now, they're making it a weekly event on YouTube the first virtual studio time show will feature local glass artist Doc Roberts.

The studio tour goes live every Tuesday at 4 p.m. The first show will be tomorrow April 7th. You can find it on the Rockport Center for the Arts Youtube channel and also their Facebook page.

