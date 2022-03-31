Rockport-Fulton restaurants to reward people for visiting in April

More than 20 restaurants are taking part in "Find Yourself on the Rockport-Fulton Foodie Trail." The number of times you visit leads to different rewards.

ROCKPORT, Texas — People are about to get rewarded for visiting Rockport-Fulton restaurants.

Throughout April, more than 20 restaurants are taking part in "Find Yourself on the Rockport-Fulton Foodie Trail." The number of times you visit leads to different rewards.

“It’s a way to stimulate business in the area," said Sandy Jumper, Vice President of marketing for the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce. "So the more people that they have in their restaurants, obviously that’s going to cause more consumers to come in and eat because once they’ve tasted this wonderful food, word of mouth is going to spread it.”

All the restaurants taking part are locally owned, some for more than 30 years. As Rockport continues its financial recovery from Hurricane Harvey and COVID-19, they hope the trail will bring in even more visitors.

“Look at the weather," Rockport Mayor Patrick Rios said. "Who wouldn't want to be Rockport right now this time of year. The food is fantastic, it’s a lot of fun, the people work really hard to make sure they showcase their food and events.”

Rios said Rockport is about 90% recovered since Harvey hit in 2017. Events like the foodie trail are the City’s way of making sure people know what they have to offer and introduce more people to local favorites.

“We’re known as the charm of the Texas coast," Rios said. "But I think we could also be called festival City because we’ll celebrate anything. If you can do it, we’ll celebrate it.”

Sam Lalumia, a Rockport local who was in the Dallas restaurant industry for decades, said the trail is exactly what the City needs after everything it has been through.

“The chamber has spent a lot of time on this food trail and I think it’s going to help our restaurants down here," Lalumia said. "Please go out to the restaurants, the restaurants down here are busy in the evening but in the daytime, come for lunch. You’ll have a better experience.”

To get credit, download the pass from the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce website to your phone and visit as much as you can. The event will last from April 1 to April 30.

