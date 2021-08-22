Rockport Volunteer Fire Department mourns the loss of one of their own

30-year-old Harris Baker served the fire department for two years.

ROCKPORT, Texas — The Rockport Volunteer Fire Department mourned the loss of one of their own this weekend.

According to Captain Gillian Cox, 30-year-old Harris Baker was found dead at the fire station Saturday morning.



Harris served the fire department for two years. During his tenure, he was recognized as the 2020 Firefighter of The Year and the 2020 Rookie of The Year.

“He was a wonderful example to the community of someone who gave their time, passion and effort to the fire department,” said Cox.

Cox says Harris will be missed by all the Rockport departments officers’ members and community.

“It would be an honor to Harris and the fire department, if people joined a club that treated them like family and joined their local fire department,” said Cox.



If you’d like to donate to the Rockport Volunteer Fire Department you can visit their Facebook page.

