15-year-old Rolando will have you smiling as you welcome him into your home

Rolando is a talkative, outgoing 15-year-old, who is very self-confident, independent kid looking for a loving family.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rolando is a talkative, outgoing 15-year-old, who is very self-confident, independent and helpful to anyone in need. He can always been seen with a big smile on his face ready to brighten someone’s day.

Rolando likes attending school and enjoys working on various projects and assignments, as they give him a sense of accomplishment. He especially enjoys learning about, and working with anything related to electronics.

As for pastimes, Rolando enjoys playing video games, and flying drones. Rolando loves to dance and listening to Tejano music is one of his favorite past times.

Rolando says he would like to be adopted by a family with a mom and dad who will be loving & caring, and very active with him in a variety of activities. As he loves all activities both indoors and outdoors, as they motivate his creativity.

If you think you could be a forever family for Rolando or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

provide relative and non-relative references,

show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.