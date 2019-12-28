TEXAS, USA — Veteran Lupita Hernandez is strapping on her tennis shoes and running 200 miles to honor our nation's military members who suffer from PTSD.



"Every mile I cross, I will place an American flag with a name of a veteran suffering from PTSD, or no longer here due to PTSD, with a teal ribbon," said Hernandez.

But she says she can't do this alone.



"I need your support, words of encouragement and motivation during the race which takes place Dec. 27-29. I'm planning on completing the ran in 3 days. However, if it takes longer, I won't stop till I've completed the 200 miles," said Hernandez.



She's involved with Team Taco PTSD Warriors, also known as The Sgt. Amon Gift Memorial Fund, a group of runners that complete the Texas Independence Relay every year.



Hernandez is also asking for donations for The Sgt. Amon Gift Memorial Fund. To donate, click here.

Run Route:

Leaving bucees mile 0



Rest area mile 692 (47 miles out)



50 miles exit 689



Exit 862 wiemar (57 miles)



60 miles Fayette County line



674 hotel miles 65 (La Grange)



70 miles exit 667 Engle (nothing around)



77 Flatonia county line ( gas & hotel, BW)



80 marker 659 ( nothing around)



83 Gonzales county line (nothing around)



86 Waelder (gas)



90 marker 649 (nothing around)



96 Bastro\ Gonzales exit 643



100 bridge after marker 640 ( nothing around.



105 Cadwell county line ( nothing around)



107 bucees



110 Guadalupe County line\ San Marcos river.



118 weight station



120 Nash Creek\ Rest area



130 exit 610 gas & hotel



135 gas



140 Cibilo city limits



148 San Antonio city limits



150 nothing around



155 nothing around construction



160 exit 580 Regency Inn



Finishing around Lackland AFB.











