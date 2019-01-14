CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the middle of January approaches, some people start to fall of the wagon after making a New Years Resolution. If your goal is to get into shape, Andrea Brambila said, don't give up.

Brambila, a wife, mother and full-time worker has managed to fit a rigorous fitness schedule into her life, despite how busy she is.

By the way, she's also finishing up her Master's of Business Administration online at Texas A and M Corpus Christi while coaching runners in the Coastal Bend.

Brambila has run countless half and full marathons in addition to an ultra race which consisted of 30 hard miles in the Texas Hill Country. Her next goal? A 50 mile race in late 2019.

After realizing how many people fall off the wagon when it comes to New Years Resolutions, Andrea has gathered some tips to prevent others from quitting their goals.

"You never really have the time. You really have to play the jigsaw puzzle of where can I get it in and where can I make it the most meaningful?" she said.

Brambila recommends having a plan and someone who will hold you accountable, whether it's a friend, a family member or coach.

When it comes to time, she urged it's not about finding time, it's about making time, even if it's in the wee hours of the morning.

Lastly, Brambila said people need to picture their long term goal and the feeling of achieving that goal versus giving up completely.

What's your goal for 2019?