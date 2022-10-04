Saulo Cooper of Salt Kitchen brings cooking classes to local veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A chef who turned his life around after prison is now teaching others to cook. Saulo Cooper - now the Executive Director of Salt Kitchen - has partnered with Heroes Night Out to teach veterans and their families how to cook.
Cooper says he wants to make an impact on people's lives, by sharing his love of cooking with others.
He says that, "no matter what you've done, no matter what you look like, no matter where you been. You have value. And then anybody who we partner with has value."
Hopefully, they'll have many more events like this one. You can learn more about Cooper's mission, food, and classes at saltkitchentx.com.
