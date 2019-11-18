CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Early Childhood Development Center at TAMU-CC has transformed a weed infested area into a garden with thriving vegetables and flowers thanks to the help of Melissa Zamora and others.



“More and more kids are getting away from outside activities,” Zamora said. “It's really important for them to connect with the earth.”



Not only does it engage parents and students, but they get to take home the veggies and herbs that the grow, as well as supply a home for the bees and butterflies. And if that's not convincing enough...



“I like gardening because we get to get dirty,” 9-year-old Julieta Aldridge said.



Zamora said planting teaches lessons that go beyond the garden.



“Patience and consistency and learning to look at different cues the plants may be giving you like, 'Hey, their leaves are getting dry. Their thirsty,’ Zamora said.



And they're never too young to get started.



“If you peel [seeds] and you drop them where you got them that can help the plants grow awesome,” 6-year-old Colette Aldridge said.



Zamora said the community is welcome to tend to the garden every third Sunday of the month.