Selena fans! You can now grab the final two 2020 Selena cups at Stripes

Selena fans will be able to purchase the final two cup designs, limit six per person, at participating stores.

TEXAS, USA — Selena fans! You're going to like this one.

Stripes stores has released the final two 2020 Selena cups in the four-cup limited-edition series commemorating the 25-year music legacy of the “Queen of Cumbia.”

The cups are available for purchase at participating Stripes stores, the company says.

The Stripes team says they worked with Selena's sister and CEO of Q-Productions, Suzette Quintanilla, to design the 2020 collection, and a special Slurpee® drink flavor created from Selena’s favorite childhood flavors – sour cherry, lime and salt. The limited-edition flavor is featured in Selena’s signature purple color.

"I am excited that Stripes and our family can finally share the final two 2020 Selena Cups in the 25th Year Collection with her fans,” Quintanilla said. “These commemorative cups represent Selena's legacy that continues to inspire all who love her.”

The first two limited-edition collectible cups were released in February, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the release of the two new cups.

The cups are also available through the FAVOR delivery app at participating Stripes stores. For updates and information on the sale of the Selena cups at Stripes, visit the Stripes Facebook page here.