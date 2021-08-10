Beeville aims to increase retail partnerships by filling open store spaces

The building was built back in 1951 and a furniture store and an oil company business were the first tenants.

BEEVILLE, Texas — Economic development officials and Bee County have been working to diversify the economy.

This is done by bringing manufacturing businesses to town as well as attracting other companies to try and fill empty retail spaces.

Cadillac Jack Boot City is a new business that is about to open along St. Mary’s Street. Store Manager, Mike Baggio anticipates that business will benefit the city.

“I think this was something that Beeville needed for sure if it didn’t make sense, we wouldn’t do it so it’s a good choice,” Baggio said.

Beeville has several retail locations that remain vacant. Economic planners such as Randy Seitz, President/CEO of Bee Area Partnership were happy to see new tenants occupy the space.

“This is the old Downtown, so it’s nice to see new life being breathed into the county by retailers that have an interest in being here,” Seitz said.

At one time Beeville had a population of 14,574 people back in 1980, but now that number stands at just under 13,000 people.

It might be tough for Cadillac Jack Boot City to match the drawing power of the old Sears store.

However, Bee Area Partnership President and CEO Randy Seitz said it’s another step in diversifying the economy here.

“How do we grow the economy by bringing in enough manufacturing and industrial jobs along with distribution and service jobs so we can keep the economy diversified and growing,” Seitz said.

Additionally, Seitz said this won’t be the only new business opening over the next few months.

There are other major retailers he said he’s trying to convince to come to Beeville. Part of the plan by leaders here to grow the population by trying to attract new businesses and industries to town.

