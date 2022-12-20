Buy and sell online with confidence by using Corpus Christi PD's safe exchange locations

If you are planning on getting your gifts from online marketplaces like Facebook or Craigslist, there are several monitored areas to meet those buyers or sellers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Including today, there are five more shopping days before Christmas! If you are planning on getting your gifts from online marketplaces like Facebook or Craigslist, the Corpus Christi Police Department wants to remind you of their safe exchange locations across the city.

Officials with the department said if you plan to meet with someone you do not know to exchange gifts, make sure it is during the day time and in designated parking spots set up by the department. These spots are equipped with 24/7 surveillance cameras:

Le Retama Central Library- 805 Comanche St.

Ben F. McDonald Public Library-4044 Greenwood Dr.

Owen R. Hopkins Public Library- 3202 McKinzie Rd.

Anita & W.T. Neyland Public Library- 1230 Carmel Pkwy.

Officials said that you should avoid going to meet a stranger alone, avoid giving them your personal information (including your address), avoid going at night, and avoid remote or out-of-the-way exchange locations and be careful of persons who insist on secluded locations or exchanges at their home.

