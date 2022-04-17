Easter Sunday store closures in the Coastal Bend

Easter Sunday could affect store operating hours. But don't worry, we have a list of which major stores are open.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you need to do some last-minute Easter shopping, make sure you know where you're going! Some major retailers will be closed in observance of the holiday.

H-E-B stores will be closed today for Easter Sunday. Target stores will also be closed.

Walmart, however, will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. if you need Easter dinner supplies.

Pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens will also be open.

As a reminder, operating hours could be affected by Easter, so be sure to check online before you head out.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.