Easter Sunday store closures in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you need to do some last-minute Easter shopping, make sure you know where you're going! Some major retailers will be closed in observance of the holiday.
H-E-B stores will be closed today for Easter Sunday. Target stores will also be closed.
Walmart, however, will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. if you need Easter dinner supplies.
Pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens will also be open.
As a reminder, operating hours could be affected by Easter, so be sure to check online before you head out.
