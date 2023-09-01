Kendra Scott's popular jewelry will soon be available at Target

Some pieces will be priced as low as $15, and most will be under $40.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kendra Scott will soon have a special collection you can find exclusively at Target stores.

The fashion-meets-philanthropy lifestyle brand announced the partnership with Target this week, and the collection will be available starting Oct. 22 in select stores and online.

The collection will have over 200 new items and the best part is most will be priced under $40. Some pieces will even have a $15 price tag.

"Target is known for democratizing style and I'm so proud of how our strategic partnership with Kendra Scott builds on that legacy of making great design accessible to all," said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target.

Target stores in Edina, MN, Katy, Texas and Austin Arboretum in Texas, will be flagship locations for the partnership, offering an expanded Kendra Scott at Target assortment and experience.

"We partnered with Target as they have a strong presence in our local communities, the place that matters the most to us. Together, we're introducing a quality, style forward collection and celebrating both brands' shared commitment to our communities," said Kendra Scott, founder, executive chairwoman and chief creative officer of Kendra Scott, LLC.

The Collection

The Kendra Scott at Target collection will include more than 200 new, exclusive pieces, from necklaces, rings and earrings to ring dishes and jewelry storage, all featuring beloved Kendra Scott designs, genuine stones, 14K gold over brass and other quality metals. Collection highlights include:

Colorful and classic Kendra Scott silhouettes including the Emma and the Eleanor jewelry suites, made utilizing fan-favorite materials like 14K gold over brass and Mother of Pearl.

The Kendra Scott at Target Jessa collection features bold and trendy statement pieces offering a big dose of sparkle and glam, reimagined for contemporary audiences, featuring hoop and tassel earrings, a strand necklace, and more.

Iconic and sparkly standouts from the Kendra Scott at Target Scarlett suite of chain necklaces and bracelets.

For more information about the Kendra Scott at Target collection, visit Target.com.