Love (and salt) is in the air! Visit Corpus Christi launches Valentine's Day campaign

The campaign includes a free love note delivery service, which allows locals to send handwritten, unique Valentine's Day cards to their loved ones.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nope, that's not the smell of Oso Bay dancing a dirty tango through your nostrils – it's love, and it's in the air all over South Texas!

Visit Corpus Christi's America Segura joined us live to spread the CCTX love with their new Valentine's Day campaign, which comes complete with merch, local date recommendations and more.

"We're really excited to roll that out and really share that Gulf Coast Capital love with those that don't have the fortune of living here," said Seguro, "and hopefully get them to visit."