lululemon store to open in time for holiday shopping at La Palmera Mall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi shoppers will soon be able to buy their yoga pants from one of the most popular athletic clothing stores. lululemon will soon open a brick-and-mortar store at La Palmera Mall!
The yoga and athleisure company, which was founded in Vancouver, Canada in 1998, has an enormous, some would say "cult-like" following, for their patterned spandex pants.
The new 6,350-square-foot store is under construction now and is expected to be open in time for the holiday shopping season, La Palmera officials said in a press release. The store will be in Center Court, adjacent to American Eagle.
“We are pleased to be welcoming lululemon to La Palmera as we know it will be a great addition to our retail and dining mix,” said Amanda Sanchez, La Palmera general manager. “The iconic brand is one our shoppers have been asking about for some time and it will fit right in with our community’s active lifestyle.”
La Palmera also recently welcomed Warby Parker and Tao Spa.
