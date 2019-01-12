CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Burrowed in the hustle and bustle of Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday, an opportunity for locally-owned stores to increase sales.

Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 as a way to encourage people to shop at locally owned businesses like coffee shops, boutiques, and mom-and-pop stores.

It is a relatively new concept, but Small Business Saturday has proven to be a success, something that is not only good for business owners, but for the local economy as well.

Small Business Saturday is an opportunity that small business owners look forward to each year to gain revenue from the local community.

