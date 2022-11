Visit Corpus Christi is getting the newly-dubbed "Gulf Coast Capital" into the holiday spirit with fresh winter gear, cute decorations and warm 'n' coasty threads.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Because nothing says "Merry Tex-Mas" quite like putting a palm tree decoration on your Christmas tree.

America Segura and Stephen Guerra from Visit Corpus Christi joined us live to announce their new marketing slogan and give a sneak peek of their new line of holiday gear, clothes and decorations.