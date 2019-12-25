Gift cards are among of the most popular Christmas presents.

The National Retail Federation says 60 percent of people put them at the top of their wish list. But what do you do if you get one you don’t want?

Instead of fighting the crowds for that perfect gift, more people are opting to give the gift that lets you decide what you want.

But now that Santa’s come and gone, what if you’re stuck with a gift card you know you won’t use?

Target lets you return unused physical gift cards if you have a receipt. But Best Buy, Walmart, Kohls, and Amazon say their prepaid cards are nonreturnable.

That’s par for the course with most stores.

So what else can you do?

Sites like cardpool.com let you sell your gift card for close to face value or exchange it for other gift cards.

You could also sell or exchange with people you know, donate to charity, or if all else fails re-gift it next year!

Under federal law, your gift card can’t expire until five years from the date it was last loaded with money.

Some cards do charge you a monthly fee if you haven’t used your card for at least a year.

