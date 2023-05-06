x
Life

Squeezing opportunity out of lemons for kids' benefit

Helping today’s youth become business leaders, social advocates, and community volunteers one lemonade stand at a time.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The mission of Lemonade Day Coastal Bend is to empower children to better understand business, become social advocates, and learn how to give back to the community.

Lemonade Day is Saturday, May 6, 2023.

To learn how to get your kid involved, click here.

