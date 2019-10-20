CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saint Bartholomew‘s Episcopal Church took action in the fight against food instability.



On Sunday, October 20, a meal packaging event in the movement to end hunger by the year 2030 was held by the church.

Churchgoers packaged 10,088 meals as a part of the Rise Against Hunger, an international organization that partners with feeding programs help end hunger around the world.

Rise Against Hunger has a goal to partner with organizations that change the outcomes of the recipients from a diverse range of communities.



Saint Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, which is located at 6622 Airline Road, is always looking for people to join in on this cause.

For more information on how you can help, please visit their website at http://stbartcc.org/

