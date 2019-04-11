CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Experts say the Coastal Bend area has been identified as a part of Texas that has a huge amount of children in the foster care system. To combat this number and encourage others to get involved, Agape Ranch hosted 'Stand Sunday' at a Corpus Christi church.

The event consisted of live music by Radney Foster and a discussion panel with local experts in the field.

Agencies like CASA, New Life Refuge Ministries and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services were at the event to educate anyone who attended about foster care, adoption or giving back to children in need.

"This big problem actually comes in bite size pieces that we can all join into the space and say we can all do something," Susan Klaus, the Executive Director of Agape Ranch said.

Organizers said the purpose of the panel was to share personal experiences, educate others on getting involved and advancements within the foster care system.

Singer and musician Radney Foster said Stand Sunday is near and dear to his heart, along with his band member's, which is why they've helping out the cause.

Klaus said when the words like 'foster care' or 'adoption' pop up, people can become overwhelmed but, there are many ways to help out children in the system that don't require adding to your family. She urged others to volunteer their time or donate money, meals or toys for the holiday season.

Agape Ranch has a 5K run event coming up on November 9th, for more information, visit their Facebook page. The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is also holding an information event on fostering and adopting, on November 4th, at 4201 Greenwood Drive.

