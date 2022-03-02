Steve from Blue's Clues makes appearance at local university

As part of their lectureship series, Texas A&M Kingsville was happy to host Steve Burns, beloved host of the iconic children's show.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earlier, we reported on a very special guest making his way to the Coastal Bend.

As part of Texas A&M Kingsville's 'Lectureship' series, none other than Steve from Blue's Clues made an appearance.

"Oh hey Javelina Nation -- it's me Steve - hey that's my line -- literally my line-- but I just wanted to say hi and you're doing great so keep it up."

The event took place at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday night at the Jones Auditorium on TAMUK's campus.

