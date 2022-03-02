Steve from Blue's Clues makes appearance at local university

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earlier, we reported on a very special guest making his way to the Coastal Bend.
As part of Texas A&M Kingsville's 'Lectureship' series, none other than Steve from Blue's Clues made an appearance.
"Oh hey Javelina Nation -- it's me Steve - hey that's my line -- literally my line-- but I just wanted to say hi and you're doing great so keep it up."
The event took place at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday night at the Jones Auditorium on TAMUK's campus.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- World record lightning went from Mississippi to Corpus Christi
- Petronila Pete did not see his shadow meaning an early spring for the Coastal Bend
- 60-year-old woman fends off would-be carjacker in parking lot of Corpus Christi post office
- Six Points intersection receives new colorful crosswalk
- Where to get a free COVID-19 test in Nueces County
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.