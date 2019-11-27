CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Chef Israel Villanueva with the Culinary Program at Del Mar College asked his students to demonstrate the skills they've acquired this semester. They had to prepare a chicken with side dishes, and present the items in a professional manner. They had two and a half hours to complete the assignment, and while officially it was just a practice run, some students chose to keep this grade as their final exam.

Chef Villanueva says Del Mar offers an excellent program, for a fraction of what it would cost at other schools. "It's very inexpensive. I've attended the most prestigious schools, and the tuition is five- or six-fold. Here, we teach the same skills, have the same equipment. It's just a matter of wanting to learn."

Those who graduate from the program have a bright future. In fact, some of Villanueva's former students have opened cutting-edge restaurants, won competitions, and one even got a job as the Executive Chef for Whataburger Field.

As for the students today, they all passed their exams with flying colors.