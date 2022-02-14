Students bring home the bacon, and their principal puckers up for a pig

Students with Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy raised $5,000 towards the construction of a new playground. The reward? Their principal kissed a pig!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy got a real sooie-t Valentine's Day treat when their principal kissed a pig!

Hamming it up aside, this was all in good fun and celebrated a milestone the school reached to benefit their new playground.

The smooch was the end prize of a student fundraiser that brought home the bacon and collected $5,000 towards building the playground.

But there's no use swhining about this reward! Principal Orlando Salazar says he sticks to his promises one and all; the good, the bad, and the porky.

"We wanted to make sure that they see that we keep our promises," Said Principal Salazar after the big smooch, "The thing is we're willing to do anything for the good of the school. We're willing to do things that might not seem normal - I guess you could say - but whatever we do is for the good of the school."

The event got squeals all around, but as long as the kids - and maybe the pig - had fun, that's what really matters.

"We want them to know that we care about them and love them and that we're here for them."

Don't Go Bacon My Heart! #pigsNkisses Posted by Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy on Monday, February 14, 2022

Oh yeah, and the lucky oinker's name? Bacon! But Principal Salazar says he didn't really taste like that. Maybe once they start to fly!

So congratulations to the students for meeting this milestone, and a happy Valentine's Day.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.