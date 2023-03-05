Sleeves of Support fights child neglect

Agape Ranch and CASA have partnered for their Sleeves of Support campaign that will help foster children in the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — May is bringing awareness to the needs of foster and vulnerable children in the Coastal Bend.

This is the third year for the “Sleeves of Support” campaign. The campaign is reserved both for May and November to honor Foster Care Awareness Month (May) and National Adoption Month (November).

Agape Harbor, Agape Ranch, and CASA of the Coastal Bend will continue their partnerships with local coffee shops to bring awareness to the needs of foster and vulnerable children in the Coastal Bend this May. The “Sleeves of Support” campaign is an effort to increase awareness and provide opportunities for people to serve children in desperate need of love and support.

“Sleeves of Support” will launch on May 11 at eight local coffee shops. Astound Broadband powered by Grande, the award-winning broadband communications company, is the sponsor for the May campaign. May is National Foster Care Awareness Month and a time to educate and bring awareness to the needs of foster children and youth in the Coastal Bend, bring attention to the need for foster and adoptive families for teens in the U.S. foster care system, and emphasize the value of youth engagement. Many of the children that are served by these organizations are in desperate need of a mentor, an advocate, a loving home, and a sign that they are loved and valued.

