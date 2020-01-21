TEXAS, USA — Jumping in the driver's seat and hitting the road is an everyday thing. But when it comes to driver-safety, where does Texas rank?

The Lone Star State ranks number four for driver safety, according to a WalletHub survey.

Some of the categories surveyed include:

Rush-hour traffic congestion

Rain

Car theft

Gas prices

Maintenance costs

So who wins the first place trophy for the most driver-friendly state? Iowa.

Tenessee came in second and North Carolina came in third while Rhode Island came in 49th and Hawaii came in 50th.

Next time you get behind the wheel, just be thankful you don't live in Iowa.

